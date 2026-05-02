Police issue warning after ‘high-risk offender’ released from jail

A photo shows William Gibson, whom Toronto police have deemed a "high-risk" offender. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted May 2, 2026 9:13 am.

Last Updated May 2, 2026 10:10 am.

Toronto police are warning the public after a high-risk offender was released on Friday.

Police officials say 49-year-old William Gibson was released after serving a four-year sentence for assault causing bodily harm, robbery, obstructing a peace officer and failing to attend court.

Toronto police say they issued the warning because of Gibson’s “demonstrated risk to the community.”

“Mr. Gibson has been deemed a high risk to re-offend violently. Upon his release, he will not be subject to any Probation or other supervision orders,” police said in a release on Friday.

Gibson is believed to be in the Toronto area, according to authorities.

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