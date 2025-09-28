MP Heather McPherson launches NDP leadership bid

OTTAWA — NDP MP Heather McPherson has kicked off her campaign for the leadership of the federal NDP.

McPherson says the NDP should be more inclusive and invite people in instead of pushing them away.

The Alberta MP and the NDP foreign affairs critic made the announcement in Edmonton on Sunday.

In her speech, McPherson took a shot at Prime Minister Mark Carney, calling him a Conservative prime minister in a Liberal jersey.

She pledged to make the NDP “a viable choice again.”

Former leader Jagmeet Singh resigned following the loss of his own seat in the April election, when the NDP was reduced to seven seats and lost official party status.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2025.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press