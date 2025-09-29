10,000 Ontario college support staff remain on strike as talks collapse

Thousands of full-time support staff at Ontario’s public colleges are entering another week on the picket lines after talks between their union and the College Employer Council (CEC) broke down.

The strike, which affects 10,000 workers across the province, continues after mediation efforts failed on Monday.

In a news release, the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) says the CEC “refused progress on job security provisions for striking workers.”

“We are walking the line to protect our work – after thousands upon thousands of layoffs across the system,” said Christine Kelsey, chair of the full-time support staff bargaining team.

“None of the employer’s proposals save a single job. True job security looks like protections against the elimination of jobs, not extended notice or streamlining new pathways for layoffs.”

In their statement, the union says the province and college leadership is pushing for more privatization, pointing to the announcement by Georgian College that it will close its Orillia and Muskoka campuses.

“It is clear that the plan to privatize and sell off our public college system is well underway. We’re fighting for a just transition that protects workers and the college communities we support.” said Kelsey.

Support staff remain on strike across Ontario’s 24 public colleges, with no return-to-work date in sight.