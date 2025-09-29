10,000 Ontario college support staff remain on strike as talks collapse

The 10,000 full-time college support staff, represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), are seeking better wages, benefits, and job security. Photo: Bryan Carey/CityNews.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 29, 2025 2:50 pm.

Last Updated September 29, 2025 3:14 pm.

Thousands of full-time support staff at Ontario’s public colleges are entering another week on the picket lines after talks between their union and the College Employer Council (CEC) broke down.

The strike, which affects 10,000 workers across the province, continues after mediation efforts failed on Monday.

In a news release, the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) says the CEC “refused progress on job security provisions for striking workers.”

“We are walking the line to protect our work – after thousands upon thousands of layoffs across the system,” said Christine Kelsey, chair of the full-time support staff bargaining team.

“None of the employer’s proposals save a single job. True job security looks like protections against the elimination of jobs, not extended notice or streamlining new pathways for layoffs.”

In their statement, the union says the province and college leadership is pushing for more privatization, pointing to the announcement by Georgian College that it will close its Orillia and Muskoka campuses.

“It is clear that the plan to privatize and sell off our public college system is well underway. We’re fighting for a just transition that protects workers and the college communities we support.” said Kelsey.

Support staff remain on strike across Ontario’s 24 public colleges, with no return-to-work date in sight.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Never come back to the U.S.': American border officer seen chasing Canadian tourist in viral road rage video

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it is conducting a “managerial review” of a road rage incident in which an alleged American border officer was seen speeding towards a Canadian tourist...

1h ago

'They don’t seem to care': Woman who lost her life’s savings to fraud says banks need to do better

Simonne Cumberbatch was getting ready for bed in her Toronto residence on Sept. 3 when she received a late-night phone call from what appeared to be her bank. She looked down at her cell phone and saw...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Trump announces 100% tariff on foreign films; Premier Ford pushes back

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the intention to impose sweeping new trade measures targeting the global film industry, declaring a 100 per cent tariff on all movies produced outside the United...

2h ago

Bathurst closed after home catches fire north of Dupont

A fire at a home on Bathurst Street has closed the road north of Dupont Street. Toronto Fire say they were called to a three-story detached home at 1177 Bathurst on Monday afternoon Crews reported...

44m ago

Top Stories

'Never come back to the U.S.': American border officer seen chasing Canadian tourist in viral road rage video

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it is conducting a “managerial review” of a road rage incident in which an alleged American border officer was seen speeding towards a Canadian tourist...

1h ago

'They don’t seem to care': Woman who lost her life’s savings to fraud says banks need to do better

Simonne Cumberbatch was getting ready for bed in her Toronto residence on Sept. 3 when she received a late-night phone call from what appeared to be her bank. She looked down at her cell phone and saw...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Trump announces 100% tariff on foreign films; Premier Ford pushes back

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the intention to impose sweeping new trade measures targeting the global film industry, declaring a 100 per cent tariff on all movies produced outside the United...

2h ago

Bathurst closed after home catches fire north of Dupont

A fire at a home on Bathurst Street has closed the road north of Dupont Street. Toronto Fire say they were called to a three-story detached home at 1177 Bathurst on Monday afternoon Crews reported...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

1:18
Ford pushes back on Trump's foreign films tariff: 'He drives me crazy'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford pushed back on U.S. President Trump's claim to impose a 100% tariff on films made outside the U.S., saying he'd rather not focus on Trump's tactics but rather the province's film industry.

2h ago

1:51
Why advocates say Ontario's minimum wage increase is not enough

While Ontario is set to raise its minimum wage to $17.60 an hour, which would make it the second highest rate in the country, some advocates say it's not enough to address the cost of living crisis.

4h ago

0:35
Driver killed in multi-transport truck collision on Highway 401

A driver was killed after a collision on Highway 401 in Clarington involving three transport trucks.

6h ago

2:58
Blue Jays celebrate division title

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with the Blue Jays after they clinched the AL East Division in a dramatic final game of the regular season.

6h ago

1:37
More sun on the way

No active weather is expected in the forecast as the GTA continues to see sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will continue to feel summer-like for the next few days, before a dip mid-week.

19h ago

More Videos