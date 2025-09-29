No formal complaint filed in Dublin incident involving Steelers backup quarterback, police say

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson (17) celebrates a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)

By Ken Maguire, The Associated Press

Posted September 29, 2025 9:04 am.

Last Updated September 29, 2025 10:21 am.

DUBLIN (AP) — Irish police say no formal complaint has been filed regarding an early morning incident in Dublin involving Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Skylar Thompson and that they haven’t established if there was a robbery.

The Steelers said the 28-year-old Thompson was involved in a weekend “situation” in the Irish capital, but neither the team nor police have confirmed reports in Irish media that the player was robbed early Saturday.

“No formal complaint has been made by any person at this time,” the national police, called An Garda Síochána, said in a statement Monday.

“Following preliminary enquiries, An Garda Síochána has no further information to substantiate, or not, any report this incident involved a robbery,” it added.

The Irish Independent newspaper reported that “a number of males were involved in an assault on Thompson near the Temple Bar area” and that the player’s phone was stolen.

Police didn’t comment on reports of an assault.

Police said they became involved early Saturday when officers on patrol on Dame Street “encountered a male who required medical assistance.”

“The male in his 20s was treated and assessed at the scene by emergency services personnel,” the police statement added.

Thompson has been on injured reserve and wasn’t eligible to play Sunday in what was Ireland’s first regular-season NFL game. The Steelers beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-21 at Croke Park, and Thompson was at the game.

Thompson’s Instagram account has been switched to private.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said the team was “aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin. We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident.”

The NFL declined to comment on Sunday.

The NFL Players Association said it was looking into the matter.

“As always, our priority is the health and safety of our player members — especially as we continue to work on the player protections and well-being while playing international games — and we will continue to support Skylar in any way he needs,” the NFLPA said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Ken Maguire, The Associated Press



3 transport trucks involved in fatal collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 that involved at least three transport trucks early Monday morning. According to investigators, the crash happened around 6:00 a.m....

updated

40m ago

Ontario's minimum wage is getting a small boost on Oct. 1

Amid concerns of slower economic growth and a prolonged period of high inflation, Ontario is set to raise its minimum wage by 2.4 per cent later this week. On Monday, the Ford government announced that...

1h ago

WestJet issues data breach notice to U.S. passengers following cybersecurity incident

WestJet is notifying U.S. residents that their personal information may have been compromised in a cybersecurity incident first detected in June, the airline confirmed Monday. The Calgary-based carrier...

59m ago

Two in life-threatening condition after Highway 401 collision in Bowmanville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people are in critical, life-threatening condition following a serious collision on Highway 401 in Bowmanville early Monday morning. The crash happened shortly...

1h ago

0:35
Driver killed in multi-transport truck collision on Highway 401

A driver was killed after a collision on Highway 401 in Clarington involving three transport trucks.

1h ago

1:37
More sun on the way

No active weather is expected in the forecast as the GTA continues to see sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will continue to feel summer-like for the next few days, before a dip mid-week.

14h ago

4:10
Blue Jays celebrate their first AL East title since 2015

The Jays are celebrating after the Toronto team clinched their first AL East title since 2015, Lindsay Dunn reports.

15h ago

2:23
Some recipients still having trouble collecting federal disability benefits

A federal disability benefit program has run into a series of issues since it was rolled out this summer. While many of the problems have been worked through, we hear from at least one recipient who's still having issues. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

2:09
Sunny skies are here to stay

Toronto will see dry conditions and blue skies for the next several days as temperatures remain above-seasonal for the rest of the weekend.
