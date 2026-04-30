Toronto Councillor Gord Perks not running in upcoming municipal election

Veteran Toronto city councillor Gord Perks confirms with CityNews he won’t be running in the upcoming municipal re-election in the fall.

Perks, viewed as one of the city hall’s most influential and polarizing voices, was first elected in 2006 in the Parkdale-High Park ward.

He became a leading figure on city council’s progressive wing, known for his command of procedure and forceful speeches, and played a key role in shaping housing and transit policy.

His departure sets up what’s expected to be a closely watched and competitive race to replace him in Parkdale-High Park.

During his tenure in municipal politics, Perks has been a member of the City’s various committees, including Budget, Parks and Environment, Planning and Growth Management, Public Works and Infrastructure, Planning and Housing, and Affordable Housing and Tenants Issues.

More to come