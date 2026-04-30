Toronto Councillor Gord Perks not running in upcoming municipal election

Toronto City Councillor Gord Perks. (Photo: City of Toronto) City of Toronto

By News Staff

Posted April 30, 2026 8:16 am.

Veteran Toronto city councillor Gord Perks confirms with CityNews he won’t be running in the upcoming municipal re-election in the fall.

Perks, viewed as one of the city hall’s most influential and polarizing voices, was first elected in 2006 in the Parkdale-High Park ward.

He became a leading figure on city council’s progressive wing, known for his command of procedure and forceful speeches, and played a key role in shaping housing and transit policy.

His departure sets up what’s expected to be a closely watched and competitive race to replace him in Parkdale-High Park.

During his tenure in municipal politics, Perks has been a member of the City’s various committees, including Budget, Parks and Environment, Planning and Growth Management, Public Works and Infrastructure, Planning and Housing, and Affordable Housing and Tenants Issues.

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