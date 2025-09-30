The Toronto Police Mounted Unit is making headlines after offering Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer a horse to ride down Bremner Boulevard — but only if the team delivers a World Series championship.

In a video shared on social media on Monday, officers from the mounted unit extended the unusual incentive to Springer, who has been a fan favourite since joining the Jays in 2021.

The clip shows one officer joking that the veteran outfielder could saddle up and parade through downtown Toronto should the team capture baseball’s biggest prize.

“Hey, George. We heard you’re looking for a ride down Bremner. We just might have the horse for you,” the officer says.

Hey George Springer we heard someone is looking for a ride…. @bluejays GO JAYS GO !! pic.twitter.com/rzLrpZTYum — Toronto Police Mounted Unit (@TPSMounted) September 29, 2025

The post quickly gained traction among fans, many of whom embraced the idea of Springer leading a victory celebration on horseback outside Rogers Centre.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has frequently utilized its mounted officers for community outreach and fan engagement, particularly during major Toronto sporting events.

The Blue Jays, who have not won a World Series since 1993, are fresh off their first AL East division title since 2015 and once again pushing for a postseason run this fall. Springer has been a central figure in Toronto’s lineup, enjoying a resurgent statistical campaign at the age of 35 (he recently turned 36), with a team-leading 32 home runs and 161 OPS+ across 140 games.

Toronto finished as the American League’s top seed and will play either the Boston Red Sox or New York Yankees, who begin their wild-card series on Tuesday in New York.