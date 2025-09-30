Oscar winner Nicole Kidman has filed for divorce from country music star Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage, according to multiple media reports.

The news comes nearly 24 hours after TMZ reported that the couple had been living “apart since the beginning of summer.”

Last month, Kidman was spotted in London filming a sequel to the 1998 romantic-comedy, Practical Magic. Meanwhile, Urban has been travelling across the world on his High and Alive tour.

A source told People that Kidman “didn’t want” the divorce, and had been “fighting to save the marriage.”

The couple tied the knot in June 2006 during a ceremony in Sydney, Australia. They share two teen daughters.

Representatives for the couple did not respond to a request for comment by the time this article was published.