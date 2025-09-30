Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a woman was slashed with a knife in the downtown core.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Gerrard and Sherbourne streets just after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s with slash wounds.

Paramedics transported her to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is male, Black, in his 30s, around five feet eight inches tall, wearing a black hoodie, glasses, and carrying a black backpack.