Woman seriously injured after being slashed with knife near Gerrard and Sherbourne

A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted September 30, 2025 7:56 am.

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a woman was slashed with a knife in the downtown core.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Gerrard and Sherbourne streets just after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s with slash wounds.

Paramedics transported her to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is male, Black, in his 30s, around five feet eight inches tall, wearing a black hoodie, glasses, and carrying a black backpack.

