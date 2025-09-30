Toronto police searching for man, 36, who ditched his ankle monitor

Toronto police are searching for a man who is accused of ditching his ankle monitor despite it being a main condition of his release from prison.

Authorities say 36-year-old Robbie Lavoie of Toronto is facing three charges that are currently before the courts. He is required to wear an ankle monitor as part of his release on those charges, but police say they were notified on Tuesday that Lavoie had removed the GPS tracker.

The device was later located in the west-end near Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street. However, Lavoie was nowhere to be found. He is now wanted on two additional counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He is described as five-foot-eight and approximately 200 pounds with a large build and a tattoo of a star and lettering on his right neck.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.