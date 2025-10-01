Mississauga could soon join neighbouring municipalities in outlawing consumer fireworks altogether, as city staff recommend sweeping new restrictions aimed at curbing safety risks, noise complaints, and environmental concerns.

A staff report heading to council’s general committee on Oct. 1 calls for a complete ban on the sale, possession, distribution, and use of consumer fireworks across the city. The proposal follows months of public consultation and a detailed review of enforcement challenges outlined in a May 2025 report.

City officials say the recommendation reflects growing frustration from residents and enforcement officers alike. According to the report, over 3,500 residents participated in a citywide survey conducted earlier this year. Of those, 1,464 respondents supported a full ban, while 1,317 favoured keeping the current rules, which permit fireworks on five holidays.

Nearly half of the respondents said fireworks should only be allowed on Canada Day.

Rising complaints and enforcement strain

The report highlights a sharp increase in fireworks-related complaints over the past three years, encompassing late-night noise, improper use, property damage, and public safety risks. Enforcement officers noted that responding to fireworks calls has placed a growing strain on city resources, with staffing costs alone topping $60,000 in 2024.

Beyond safety, the report highlights environmental impacts, including air and noise pollution, harm to wildlife, and litter left behind in parks and public spaces. Officials say these factors, combined with mounting complaints, make the case for a citywide prohibition.

Currently, Mississauga allows consumer fireworks without a permit on Lunar New Year, Victoria Day, Canada Day, Diwali, and New Year’s Eve. Under the proposed changes, only professional fireworks displays, organized by the city or approved through a permit, would be permitted.

If approved, the ban would take effect after Canada Day 2026.