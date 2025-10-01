Mississauga staff push for citywide ban on consumer fireworks after surge in complaints

Celebratory fireworks are seen in this undated image. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 1, 2025 5:43 am.

Mississauga could soon join neighbouring municipalities in outlawing consumer fireworks altogether, as city staff recommend sweeping new restrictions aimed at curbing safety risks, noise complaints, and environmental concerns.

A staff report heading to council’s general committee on Oct. 1 calls for a complete ban on the sale, possession, distribution, and use of consumer fireworks across the city. The proposal follows months of public consultation and a detailed review of enforcement challenges outlined in a May 2025 report.

City officials say the recommendation reflects growing frustration from residents and enforcement officers alike. According to the report, over 3,500 residents participated in a citywide survey conducted earlier this year. Of those, 1,464 respondents supported a full ban, while 1,317 favoured keeping the current rules, which permit fireworks on five holidays.

Nearly half of the respondents said fireworks should only be allowed on Canada Day.

Rising complaints and enforcement strain

The report highlights a sharp increase in fireworks-related complaints over the past three years, encompassing late-night noise, improper use, property damage, and public safety risks. Enforcement officers noted that responding to fireworks calls has placed a growing strain on city resources, with staffing costs alone topping $60,000 in 2024.

Beyond safety, the report highlights environmental impacts, including air and noise pollution, harm to wildlife, and litter left behind in parks and public spaces. Officials say these factors, combined with mounting complaints, make the case for a citywide prohibition.

Currently, Mississauga allows consumer fireworks without a permit on Lunar New Year, Victoria Day, Canada Day, Diwali, and New Year’s Eve. Under the proposed changes, only professional fireworks displays, organized by the city or approved through a permit, would be permitted.

If approved, the ban would take effect after Canada Day 2026.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Cabbagetown area

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in the Cabbagetown area. Toronto police were called to Wellesley and Bleecker streets area just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A male...

9h ago

U.S. government shutdown begins as nation faces new period of uncertainty

WASHINGTON (AP) — Plunged into a government shutdown, the U.S. is confronting a fresh cycle of uncertainty after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to strike an agreement to...

7h ago

Boy, 10, on scooter struck by vehicle in Moss Park

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being struck while riding a scooter in Moss Park. Toronto police were called to Parliament and Shuter streets at 5:45 p.m. to reports of a collision....

10h ago

Almost half of Canadians say they have seen systemic racism in their province: poll

OTTAWA — Almost half of Canadians polled say they have observed evidence of systemic racism in their province, a new survey suggests. The Leger poll of 1,627 people, conducted between Aug. 29 and 31...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Cabbagetown area

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in the Cabbagetown area. Toronto police were called to Wellesley and Bleecker streets area just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A male...

9h ago

U.S. government shutdown begins as nation faces new period of uncertainty

WASHINGTON (AP) — Plunged into a government shutdown, the U.S. is confronting a fresh cycle of uncertainty after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to strike an agreement to...

7h ago

Boy, 10, on scooter struck by vehicle in Moss Park

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being struck while riding a scooter in Moss Park. Toronto police were called to Parliament and Shuter streets at 5:45 p.m. to reports of a collision....

10h ago

Almost half of Canadians say they have seen systemic racism in their province: poll

OTTAWA — Almost half of Canadians polled say they have observed evidence of systemic racism in their province, a new survey suggests. The Leger poll of 1,627 people, conducted between Aug. 29 and 31...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Children injured in North York apartment fire

A one-alarm fire at a North York apartment building sent five people to the hospital late Monday, including three children and a Toronto firefighter. Shauna Hunt has the details.

10h ago

0:43
Iconic downtown Toronto pub is set to close its doors

The Imperial Pub confirmed the closure on its official website with a simple farewell message. The family-run bar and restaurant has been in operation for decades, serving as a fixture of Toronto’s nightlife and cultural scene.

19h ago

0:40
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Scarborough

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court in Scarborough Village shortly after 8:20 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash. Police say the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

19h ago

1:25
Another sign the Eglinton Crosstown may be opening soon

Metrolinx says they're set to start a 30-day revenue demonstration test this week.

19h ago

2:12
U.S. President Donald Trump renews tariff threat on foreign-made films

Some in the film industry here in Canada are skeptical about U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed threat to slap on a 100 per cent tariff on all movies made outside of the U.S. Edward Djan has more.

17h ago

More Videos