Nuit Blanche need to know: road closures, TTC service

Light from the sunset hits the skyline in Toronto, Ont., on Tuesday October 31, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch Mark Blinch

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 1, 2025 1:51 pm.

Last Updated October 1, 2025 2:42 pm.

The annual all-night arts festival Nuit Blanche is set to take over Toronto’s streets this weekend, with installation areas downtown, North York and in south Etobicoke.

The event runs from 7 p.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The TTC will be providing all-night service on all three lines. See below for details.

Road closures will be in effect ahead of the festival and until Sunday afternoon. Scroll below for a list.

Road closures

Downtown

Toronto police say the following road closures will start on Friday and be in place by noon on Saturday:

  • Dundas Street West between Spadina Avenue and University Avenue
  • Chestnut Street and Armoury Street (only local traffic only will be permitted)

North York

The following road closures will be in effect around Mel Lastman Square beginning at noon on Saturday:

  • Yonge Street between Park Home Avenue and Elmhurst Avenue

Etobicoke

The following road closures will be in effect in the area of Humber College Lakeshore by noon on Saturday:

  • Colonel Samuel Smith Park Drive between Colonel Sam Smith Park Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West

Police say all roadways are expected to be open by 12 p.m. on Sunday.

In a media release, police caution there will be traffic delays in the above areas and advised drivers to take alternative routes.

TTC service

The transit agency says subways on Line 1 (Yonge-University), Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) and Line 4 (Sheppard) will run every 15 minutes from 1:30 a.m. until regular Sunday schedules resume at 8 a.m.

The following bus and streetcar routes will also run extended hours and with more capacity:

  • Extra buses will be added to the 100 Flemingdon Park route for overnight service to the Agha Khan Museum art installations
  • 944 Kipling South Express will run overnight between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Sunday
  • The Blue Night Network will run as usual with extra service in and around Islington Station every 15 to 30 minutes

With the road closures noted above, the following routes will be diverted:

  • From 12 p.m. on Saturday to 9 a.m. on Sunday, the 97/320 Yonge will divert onto Beecroft Road between Park Home Avenue and North York Boulevard
  • From 5 p.m. on Saturday to 1 p.m. on Sunday, the 505/305 Dundas will divert between Church Street and Bathurst Street
Top Stories

Renowned primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall dead at 91

Dr. Jane Goodall, one of the world's most beloved animal behaviorists and a pioneer in primatology has died at the age of 91, the Jane Goodall Institute confirmed Wednesday. The British scientist, best...

31m ago

Brampton family shaken after vehicle set on fire, home riddled with bullets

A Brampton family says they are living in fear after their home and vehicles were targeted in a violent overnight attack that saw gunfire tear through their house and a pickup truck doused with gasoline...

updated

27m ago

Two children injured in separate scooter collisions in Toronto, raising safety concerns

Two children were hospitalized on Tuesday after being struck by vehicles while riding scooters in separate incidents in Toronto, renewing concerns about scooter safety for young riders. On Tuesday morning,...

19m ago

Auditor general finds Ford government chose many projects backed by lobbyists to receive skills development funds

Ontario's Auditor General Shelley Spence took aim at Doug Ford government's Skills Development Fund in her annual report released on Wednesday. The fund has for years awarded funds to non-profits, unions...

1h ago

