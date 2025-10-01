Nuit Blanche need to know: road closures, TTC service

The annual all-night arts festival Nuit Blanche is set to take over Toronto’s streets this weekend, with installation areas downtown, North York and in south Etobicoke.

The event runs from 7 p.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The TTC will be providing all-night service on all three lines. See below for details.

Road closures will be in effect ahead of the festival and until Sunday afternoon. Scroll below for a list.

Road closures

Downtown

Toronto police say the following road closures will start on Friday and be in place by noon on Saturday:

Dundas Street West between Spadina Avenue and University Avenue

Chestnut Street and Armoury Street (only local traffic only will be permitted)

North York

The following road closures will be in effect around Mel Lastman Square beginning at noon on Saturday:

Yonge Street between Park Home Avenue and Elmhurst Avenue

Etobicoke

The following road closures will be in effect in the area of Humber College Lakeshore by noon on Saturday:

Colonel Samuel Smith Park Drive between Colonel Sam Smith Park Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West

Police say all roadways are expected to be open by 12 p.m. on Sunday.

In a media release, police caution there will be traffic delays in the above areas and advised drivers to take alternative routes.

TTC service

The transit agency says subways on Line 1 (Yonge-University), Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) and Line 4 (Sheppard) will run every 15 minutes from 1:30 a.m. until regular Sunday schedules resume at 8 a.m.

The following bus and streetcar routes will also run extended hours and with more capacity:

Extra buses will be added to the 100 Flemingdon Park route for overnight service to the Agha Khan Museum art installations

944 Kipling South Express will run overnight between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Sunday

The Blue Night Network will run as usual with extra service in and around Islington Station every 15 to 30 minutes

With the road closures noted above, the following routes will be diverted: