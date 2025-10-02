Artistic directors for Toronto, B.C. theatres among finalists for bigger Siminovitch Prize

Estelle Shook is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Siminovitch Theatre Foundation (Mandatory Credit)

By Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press

Posted October 2, 2025 6:05 am.

Last Updated October 2, 2025 7:00 am.

TORONTO — The founder of Toronto’s Why Not Theatre and an award-winning Quebec playwright are among four finalists named for an increased Siminovitch Prize.

The prize for mid-career stage artists carries a $100,000 award for its 25th edition, up from $75,000, and $10,000 for each of three runners-up, double the previous award.

Finalists include Ravi Jain of Toronto, whose company mounted an acclaimed production of the Sanskrit epic “Mahabharata,” and Anne-Marie Olivier of Quebec City, winner of 2018’s Governor General’s Literary Award for drama.

Also in the running are Estelle Shook of Armstrong, B.C., artistic director of an outdoor company in the North Okanagan called Caravan Farm Theatre; and Adrienne Wong of Victoria and Calgary, described as a pioneer of participatory and live-digital performance.

The grand prize allows the winner to choose a protégé to receive $25,000, while the three finalists can pick an emerging artist to receive $5,000.

The winner of the 2025 Siminovitch Prize will be announced Dec. 1.

The prize typically honours designers, directors or playwrights in a given year, but the three-year cycle was paused for this milestone edition to welcome nominations from all fields, including those outside the usual categories.

Prize organizers say the expanded cash prize is not a one-time boost but will continue thanks to new multi-year philanthropic commitments.

They include a one-year increase from the National Arts Centre English Theatre and a three-year supplement from the William and Nona Heaslip Foundation.

The Power Corporation of Canada also made a three-year commitment that doubled the short list prizes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2025.

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press




