Gold bars, cash and drugs seized as Halton police charge woman in human trafficking case

On Sept. 25, officers arrested 32-year-old Lia Mai Genest-Matte of Thornhill. Photo: HRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 2, 2025 9:17 am.

Last Updated October 2, 2025 9:19 am.

Halton Regional Police say a Thornhill woman is facing multiple charges following a lengthy human trafficking investigation that uncovered thousands of dollars in cash, drugs, and even gold bars.

Investigators allege that over an 18-month period, an adult female victim was trafficked in the sex trade across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and exploited for financial gain.

On Sept. 25, officers arrested 32-year-old Lia Mai Genest-Matte of Thornhill. Search warrants were executed at homes in Thornhill and Oakville, as well as a commercial business in Mississauga, leading to the discovery of approximately $25,095 in Canadian currency and $100 in U.S. cash, along with a large quantity of bundled money.

Officers also recovered 56.1 grams of cocaine, 8.7 grams of purple fentanyl, and small amounts of Xanax, LSD, and MDMA. In addition to the drugs and cash, investigators say they found gold and silver bars, electronic devices, and other items of evidentiary value.

Genest-Matte has been charged with two counts of procuring, two counts of receiving a material benefit from sexual services, two counts of advertising sexual services, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, and laundering proceeds of crime.

She remains in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Police say Genest-Matte is known to use several aliases, including “Badgirl Lili,” “Chanel Smith,” “White Bee,” and “Bianca White.” She is also alleged to have operated under the agency name “Don White’s Associates.” Her photo has been released.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

