City of Toronto 2026 budget consultations: What you need to know

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 2, 2025 7:43 am.

City of Toronto staff are starting to look at next year’s finances, as the budget consultation process gets underway.

The consultations will provide an opportunity for the public to weigh in on what residents believe should be the city’s spending priorities in 2026, as well as where the City can make cuts.

The chair of the budget committee, Coun. Shelley Carroll, will officially launch the budget consultations on Thursday.

Residents can attend a budget consultation meeting with City staff in-person or online. The meetings start on Oct. 14 and run until the end of the month. Click here for the meeting dates and registration information.

Torontonians can also complete an online survey about the budget by Oct. 31.

The first budget committee meeting for the 2026 budget will be held in January, followed by public presentations, during which residents can speak with members of the budget committee. The meetings will be streamed live here.

Then, in February, Mayor Olivia Chow will release the proposed 2026 budget to be considered by City Council at a special meeting on Feb. 10. Click here for the key dates.

