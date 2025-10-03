Maple Leafs’ Laughton week-to-week with lower-body injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Friday that centre Scott Laughton is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Laughton, 31, suffered the injury in Thursday’s 3-1 preseason loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

With the Oakville native on the shelf, it’s expected that centre David Kampf will take his place on the team’s fourth line, which has consisted of Steven Lorentz and rookie winger Easton Cowan.

The Maple Leafs acquired Laughton from the Philadelphia Flyers with a 2025 4th-round draft pick and a 2027 6th-round draft pick at last year’s trade deadline for Nikita Grebenkin and a 2027 first-round draft pick. He scored two goals and four points across 20 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs, with two assists in 13 playoff games.

He’s in the final year of his contract, with the Maple Leafs paying him $1.5 million after Philadelphia retained 50 per cent of his deal as part of the trade.

Laughton spent 12 seasons with the Flyers, making his debut in 2012-13. He had a career-high 18 goals and 43 points in 78 games during the 2022-23 season.