‘Very unstable’: Parents at Toronto Catholic school voice frustration over ongoing teacher shortages

Some parents are sounding the alarm over the lack of permanent teachers at James Culnan Catholic School. As Jazan Grewal reports, three classrooms have been without a consistent teacher since the start of the school year.

By Lucas Casaletto and Jazan Grewal

Posted October 3, 2025 8:27 am.

Last Updated October 3, 2025 8:33 am.

Parents at James Culnan Catholic School say they are running out of patience, as classrooms at the west-end elementary school remain without permanent teachers more than a month into the school year.

Families told CityNews they are deeply concerned about the impact on their children’s education, safety, and mental health, with some students already leaving the school due to the instability.

“We are one of three classes without a permanent teacher,” said parent Laura Iantorno. “And we are five weeks in. We have yet to have a day of a supply teacher from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. [The class] has a rotating circus of teachers on breaks, and it’s very unstable for their education.”

Iantorno, a mother of two children at the Runnymede-Bloor West Village school, says her son has received little homework since September and has watched classmates transfer elsewhere.

“He just lost four of his classmates, because they don’t have a teacher, and they’re not wasting another year.”

Another parent, Ryan Mino-Leahan, described a revolving door of educators that has left his son struggling with consistency and behaviour.

“Last year, my son was in a JK-SK 1 split, and he had over 30 teachers — I lost count. No regular, consistent teacher all year long,” he explained.

“He needs the support, all the kids need the support. Everyone needs a consistent teacher as a base education, and he didn’t get that. This year, we’re already on number 12, and we’re only five weeks into the school year.”

Broader concerns about staffing, funding

Parents report that repeated attempts to resolve the issue with school administrators have yielded little progress.

They’ve been told the problem stems from chronic underfunding and a province-wide teacher shortage. While families acknowledge the broader challenges, they argue that more must be done to ensure children are safe and receiving a proper education.

In a statement to CityNews, the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) said staffing at James Culnan has been made a priority.

“The board has made staffing at James Culnan a priority and is making every effort to fill vacancies to ensure every classroom is supported,” the statement read. “More broadly, the Board continues to actively recruit and retain certified teachers, including French as a Second Language and Occasional Teachers, to ensure stability and continuity for students and families.”

CityNews also reached out to Ontario’s Ministry of Education for comment, but did not receive a response.

