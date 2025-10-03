Toronto set for summer-like weekend in October sunshine

Couple enjoys the skyline of Toronto, Ontario, Canada while sitting on a bench. Photo: Getty. Arpad Benedek 2023

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 3, 2025 7:49 am.

Toronto is in for a stretch of spectacular fall weather, with daytime highs more typical of July than October.

Forecasts indicate that Friday will reach 25 °C under clear skies, followed by sunny highs of 27 °C on both Saturday and Sunday. The warmth will linger into Monday, also expected to reach 27 °C, before a sharp cool-down arrives midweek.

Historically, Toronto’s average daytime high in October is around 16 °C, with overnight lows near 8 °C. Daily highs typically fall between 10 °C and 20 °C, rarely exceeding 21 °C. That makes this weekend’s forecast — with temperatures 10 to 11 degrees above seasonal norms — a striking outlier.

Toronto has experienced warm October spells before, but these stretches are not common. In October 2020, the city recorded highs of 24 °C early in the month, while October 2021 peaked at 23 °C.

This weekend’s run of three consecutive days above 25 °C places it among the warmest early-October stretches on record.

What to expect the second week of October

While the warmth will hold through Monday’s 27 °C high, forecasters warn it won’t last. By Tuesday, rain is expected with highs dropping to 22 °C, followed by a more seasonal pattern.

By midweek, daytime highs are projected to fall into the mid-teens, aligning more closely with historical averages.

According to long-term climate data, October in Toronto usually brings 11 days of rain and about 91 mm of precipitation.

Top Stories

'Very unstable': Parents at Toronto Catholic school voice frustration over ongoing teacher shortages

Parents at James Culnan Catholic School say they are running out of patience, as classrooms at the west-end elementary school remain without permanent teachers more than a month into the school year. Families...

4m ago

Man critically injured in fire at Toronto affordable housing building

A man is in life-threatening condition following an early-morning fire at a city-run affordable housing building on Dovercourt Road. Toronto paramedics say they were called to 321 Dovercourt Road, near...

1h ago

Canada Post to table new global offers Friday amid prolonged labour dispute

After weeks of stalled negotiations and mounting pressure on both sides, Canada Post is set to present new global offers to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) on Friday. The meeting comes...

3h ago

House gutted in overnight fire in Keelesdale

A two-alarm fire tore through a home in Toronto's Keelesdale neighbourhood overnight, leaving the property completely gutted but causing no reported injuries. Toronto Fire Services says crews were called...

2h ago

