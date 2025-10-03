Toronto set for summer-like weekend in October sunshine

Toronto is in for a stretch of spectacular fall weather, with daytime highs more typical of July than October.

Forecasts indicate that Friday will reach 25 °C under clear skies, followed by sunny highs of 27 °C on both Saturday and Sunday. The warmth will linger into Monday, also expected to reach 27 °C, before a sharp cool-down arrives midweek.

Historically, Toronto’s average daytime high in October is around 16 °C, with overnight lows near 8 °C. Daily highs typically fall between 10 °C and 20 °C, rarely exceeding 21 °C. That makes this weekend’s forecast — with temperatures 10 to 11 degrees above seasonal norms — a striking outlier.

Toronto has experienced warm October spells before, but these stretches are not common. In October 2020, the city recorded highs of 24 °C early in the month, while October 2021 peaked at 23 °C.

This weekend’s run of three consecutive days above 25 °C places it among the warmest early-October stretches on record.

What to expect the second week of October

While the warmth will hold through Monday’s 27 °C high, forecasters warn it won’t last. By Tuesday, rain is expected with highs dropping to 22 °C, followed by a more seasonal pattern.

By midweek, daytime highs are projected to fall into the mid-teens, aligning more closely with historical averages.

According to long-term climate data, October in Toronto usually brings 11 days of rain and about 91 mm of precipitation.

