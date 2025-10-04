Hundreds lined up for free Toronto Blue Jays postseason playoff tickets on Saturday

Hundreds of baseball fans lined up outside a Rogers store in downtown Toronto on Saturday for the chance of scoring Blue Jays postseason playoff tickets.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 4, 2025 1:54 pm.

Hundreds of baseball fans lined up in downtown Toronto on Saturday for the chance of scoring tickets to the Blue Jays postseason playoff games.

Earlier this week, Rogers, who owns the Blue Jays, announced that it will be giving away 250 pairs of tickets to each game on a first come, first served basis at a location within the GTA for each home game of the American League Divisional Series.

The location will be announced at 8:30 a.m. on the morning of each game through Rogers’ Instagram and Facebook channels.

Fans who can’t travel to the location can follow and comment on the Instagram post by 10 a.m. for a chance to win one of 10 pairs of tickets for that day’s game.

One man who lined up outside the Rogers store for tickets with his young son, told CityNews he woke up at 6:00 a.m. to make it on time.

“We raced down here, once we found out the location,” he explained. “Everybody’s jogging today.”

“This is a great opportunity to support the team, and we’re just happy to be here,” another fan said as he waited in line.

The Toronto Blue Jays will take the field at Rogers Centre on Saturday against the New York Yankees, followed by the second game on Sunday.

The first two games are this weekend and Game 5 will be held on Friday if necessary.

All tickets are non-transferable. 

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews.

