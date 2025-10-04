Violent protests end as peace agreement reached in Pakistan-administered Kashmir

Members of the Awami Action Committee, a civil rights alliance, chant slogans during a rally demanding subsidized food, electricity and other services in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/M.D. Mughal)

By Ishfaq Hussain, The Associated Press

Posted October 4, 2025 8:57 am.

Last Updated October 4, 2025 12:30 pm.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities reached a peace agreement on Saturday with a civil rights alliance, ending days of violent protests that left at least 10 people dead and bringing calm to Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Under the deal, the regional government led by Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq agreed to continue subsidizing wheat and electricity, besides accepting more than three dozen other demands related to reducing the number of ministers and improving health, education, and other public services.

Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry praised the success of the negotiations in a post on X. He wrote the agreement followed two days of talks in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and that protesters had dispersed.

Chaudhry also said the regional government had accepted all of the protesters’ demands.

The breakthrough came two days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dispatched a high-level delegation to Muzaffarabad for talks with leaders of the Awami Action Committee. The alliance’s leaders said in a statement they were grateful to Sharif for addressing their long-neglected demands.

Shaukat Nawaz Mir, who leads the alliance, told reporters he was fully satisfied with the outcome of the talks and confirmed that protests had ended. “I am grateful to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the whole of Pakistan for understanding our problems and agreeing to resolve them,” he said.

Sharif welcomed the successful conclusion of the negotiations, saying public welfare and peace remain his government’s top priorities.

Kashmir, the disputed Himalayan territory, is divided between Pakistan and India, which both claim in full.

Similar protests erupted in the region in 2024, forcing the government to concede to some of the demonstrators’ demands. However, most of the promises were not fulfilled, according to alliance leaders, who expressed hope that this time the agreement would be implemented sincerely and within the stipulated time frame.

Ishfaq Hussain, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Post union says latest contract offer is step backwards

The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation is taking a major step backwards with its latest contract offers. In a statement released Friday, the union says it is disappointed...

1h ago

Man in his 40s stabbed near Kensington Market

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning near Kensington Market. According to authorities, the incident happened near College Street and Augusta Avenue at approximately...

5h ago

Two men injured in Regent Park stabbing, Toronto police say

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that left multiple people with injuries in Regent Park on Friday evening. Officers were called to the area of River Street and Gerrard Street East just before...

5h ago

Trump orders Israel to stop bombing Gaza after Hamas partially accepts his peace plan

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year...

51m ago

Top Stories

Canada Post union says latest contract offer is step backwards

The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation is taking a major step backwards with its latest contract offers. In a statement released Friday, the union says it is disappointed...

1h ago

Man in his 40s stabbed near Kensington Market

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning near Kensington Market. According to authorities, the incident happened near College Street and Augusta Avenue at approximately...

5h ago

Two men injured in Regent Park stabbing, Toronto police say

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that left multiple people with injuries in Regent Park on Friday evening. Officers were called to the area of River Street and Gerrard Street East just before...

5h ago

Trump orders Israel to stop bombing Gaza after Hamas partially accepts his peace plan

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year...

51m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Scarborough community holds vigil honouring 19-year-old Daniel Amalathas

A month after 19-year old Daniel Amalathas was fatally shot at Scarborough Town Centre, loved ones gathered at Malvern Christian Assembly to honour his life with a candlelight vigil. Jazan Grewal reports.

13h ago

1:47
Hamas agrees to release remaining Israeli hostages

Leaders from the Hamas militant group has agreed to release remaining Israeli hostages, but they have yet to sign off an all 20 parts of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan.

19h ago

1:23
'The offer was an insult': Canada Post workers' union react to latest contract proposal

Canada Post's latest offer to its workers' union was met with poor reception by CUPW local president, Mark Lubinski, saying it was an insult to postal workers.

21h ago

2:00
Blue Jays set to face New York Yankees in ALDS showdown

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to face off against the New York Yankees in the high-stakes American League Division Series series starting Saturday.
1:01
Two-alarm fire completely destroys home in Toronto's west end

A two-alarm fire tore through a home in Toronto’s Keelesdale neighbourhood overnight, leaving the property completely gutted but causing no reported injuries.
More Videos