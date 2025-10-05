2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Greenwood-Coxwell

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in the Greenwood-Coxwell neighbourhood late Sunday night.

Toronto police were called to the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East area around 10:08 p.m. for reports of a collision.

According to police, two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle. The driver remained at the scene.

Paramedics say they transported the two adult pedestrians to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.