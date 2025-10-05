OPEC+ to raise oil production by 137,000 barrels per day in November

FILE - A rig and supply vessel are viewed in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Louisiana, April 10, 2011. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 5, 2025 1:28 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A group of countries that are part of the OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has agreed to a small boost in oil production, citing a steady global economic outlook.

The group said after a virtual meeting on Sunday that it will raise oil production by 137,000 barrels per day in November, they same amount it announced for October. The group has been raising output slightly in a series of boosts all year, after announcing cuts in 2023 and 2024.

In a statement the group said the move was due to “a steady global economic outlook and current healthy market fundamentals.” It added the production adjustments may be paused or reversed as market conditions evolve.

Saudi Arabia holds significant influence in OPEC+ as the dominant member of the OPEC producers’ cartel, and Russia is the leading non-OPEC member in the 22-country alliance.

Along with Saudi Arabia and Russia, the group that met Sunday is made up of Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman. Their next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 2.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Two Canadians detained in Israel over flotilla to Gaza: Global Affairs Canada

Global Affairs Canada says it is aware that two Canadian citizens have been detained in Israel following their involvement in a flotilla to Gaza. The Global Sumud Flotilla is a pro-Palestinian fleet of...

1h ago

2 people arrested in distraction theft of elderly man’s Rolex watch

Toronto police have arrested two people in connection with a distraction theft that occurred in a Scarborough shopping plaza. According to investigators, the incident happened on Sept. 16 in the area...

2h ago

Tim Hortons raises coffee prices for first time in 3 years

Tim Hortons confirms its raised the price of its coffee, marking the first increase in nearly three years. In a media release Sunday, the company explained that the hike is a response to the rising...

7m ago

Ontario witnessing a sharp increase of battery-related fires, officials say

Ontario’s Fire Marshal, Jon Pegg, is warning the public about the risks of lithium-ion batteries as they surge in popularity for everyday gadgets. Pegg says the number of lithium-ion battery-related...

2h ago

