E-bike operator taken to trauma centre after a collision in Scarborough

Toronto Paramedic Services vehicle is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 6, 2025 8:58 pm.

Last Updated October 6, 2025 9:28 pm.

An e-bike operator was injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough, according to Toronto police.

Authorities say the crash happened at approximately 7:20 p.m. near Morningside Avenue and Staines Road, just north of Highway 401.

The e-bike operator sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by paramedics to a trauma centre. Their injuries have since been upgraded to non-life-threatening.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Top Stories

Community group sues City of Toronto over proposed homeless shelter for seniors

A community group is suing the City of Toronto and their local councillor for $1 million in damages over the plan to build a homeless shelter for seniors in a parking lot at 66 Third Street in Etobicoke. The...

1h ago

Daycare facilities call on Ministry of Education to fund safety barriers after fatal crash

In the month since a car crashed through the front window of a Richmond Hill daycare, killing a toddler and injuring several others, childcare facilities are now taking precautions amid new rules from...

2h ago

Man injured in stabbing near Cabbagetown

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed near Cabbagetown. Toronto police were called to Wellesley and Bleecker streets around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. The victim was transported...

23m ago

A divided Israel marks 2 years since Oct. 7 attack as war in Gaza grinds on and hostages languish

REIM, Israel (AP) —Israelis prepared to mourn the dead Tuesday as the nation marks two years since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack plunged the region into a devastating war, while Israel and Hamas hold indirect...

3m ago

