An e-bike operator was injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough, according to Toronto police.

Authorities say the crash happened at approximately 7:20 p.m. near Morningside Avenue and Staines Road, just north of Highway 401.

The e-bike operator sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by paramedics to a trauma centre. Their injuries have since been upgraded to non-life-threatening.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.