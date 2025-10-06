Ottawa shifts budgets from spring to fall

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government plans to table the federal budget in the fall going forward, ending the long-standing practice of releasing the document in the spring.

The Liberals intend to introduce this year’s budget on Nov. 4, after foregoing a spring budget following the April election.

The parliamentary budget officer predicts this budget will see the federal deficit rise to nearly $70 billion.

Ottawa’s typical practice has been to table a budget in the spring and then provide a shorter fiscal update in the fall, but those two publications will now be swapped.

Ottawa says this shift will help builders plan ahead of time for the spring construction season.

Officials say more budget measures will also be ready in time for the release of the main estimates, which outline departmental spending plans and must be tabled by March 1 for parliamentary approval.