Ottawa shifts budgets from spring to fall

Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne makes his way to a meeting of the Liberal caucus, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Craig Lord, Canadian Press

Posted October 6, 2025 10:49 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government plans to table the federal budget in the fall going forward, ending the long-standing practice of releasing the document in the spring.

The Liberals intend to introduce this year’s budget on Nov. 4, after foregoing a spring budget following the April election.

The parliamentary budget officer predicts this budget will see the federal deficit rise to nearly $70 billion.

Ottawa’s typical practice has been to table a budget in the spring and then provide a shorter fiscal update in the fall, but those two publications will now be swapped.

Ottawa says this shift will help builders plan ahead of time for the spring construction season.

Officials say more budget measures will also be ready in time for the release of the main estimates, which outline departmental spending plans and must be tabled by March 1 for parliamentary approval.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Illegal graffiti getting worse, Toronto business and home owners say

On a stretch of Dupont Street between Spadina Road and Ossington Avenue in the Annex neighbourhood, several home and business owners say their properties continue to be tagged. "Many times you get it...

Speakers Corner

41m ago

'Smirnoff's next': Ford doubles down on pulling Crown Royal from LCBO shelves

Premier Doug Ford is escalating his fight with spirits giant Diageo, vowing to pull Crown Royal and other popular brands from LCBO shelves if the company follows through on plans to shutter a bottling...

1h ago

Ontario school boards urge Ford to halt plan to scrap speed cameras

Ontario's school boards are jointly urging the provincial government not to proceed with Premier Doug Ford's plan to get rid of speed cameras. A statement today from the province's four publicly funded...

36m ago

Four charged after $85K liquor theft ring busted in GTA, drugs seized

Four Mississauga residents are facing a slate of charges after Halton police and LCBO investigators dismantled what they describe as an organized theft ring responsible for stealing more than $85,000 worth...

1h ago

Top Stories

Illegal graffiti getting worse, Toronto business and home owners say

On a stretch of Dupont Street between Spadina Road and Ossington Avenue in the Annex neighbourhood, several home and business owners say their properties continue to be tagged. "Many times you get it...

Speakers Corner

41m ago

'Smirnoff's next': Ford doubles down on pulling Crown Royal from LCBO shelves

Premier Doug Ford is escalating his fight with spirits giant Diageo, vowing to pull Crown Royal and other popular brands from LCBO shelves if the company follows through on plans to shutter a bottling...

1h ago

Ontario school boards urge Ford to halt plan to scrap speed cameras

Ontario's school boards are jointly urging the provincial government not to proceed with Premier Doug Ford's plan to get rid of speed cameras. A statement today from the province's four publicly funded...

36m ago

Four charged after $85K liquor theft ring busted in GTA, drugs seized

Four Mississauga residents are facing a slate of charges after Halton police and LCBO investigators dismantled what they describe as an organized theft ring responsible for stealing more than $85,000 worth...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Jays beat Yankees 13-7 in game 2, lead series 2-0

The Blue Jays hit 5 home runs in their win over the Yankees on Sunday afternoon, while Trey Yesavage struck out 11 batters in his playoff debut. Lindsay Dunn recaps the game.

15h ago

2:51
Warm Monday before a return to fall weather

After a warm weekend, Monday will see more summer-like temperatures ahead of wet conditions on Tuesday, just as cool weather moves in for the rest of the week.

18h ago

2:52
Restaurants across Canada seeing boost from Jays playoff push

Baseball fever is back and its spreading beyond the ballpark. Restaurants across the country are packed with fans cheering on the home team and staff say business is booming. Catalina Gillies reports.

19h ago

2:33
Summer-like days continue Sunday

Sunday is a great day for outdoor activities with summer-like temperatures in the high 20s, and in some cases reaching the 30s which might break the record for the highest temperature recorded this time of the year.

20h ago

1:51
Blue Jays beat Yankees 10-1 in Game 1 of ALDS

The Toronto Blue Jays opened the post-season with a big win over the New York Yankees in game 1 of their series. Lindsay Dunn recaps all the highlights and post-game reaction.
More Videos