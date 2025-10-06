Collision on Highway 400 in Vaughan sends 2 to hospital

A two-vehicle collision involving SUVs on Highway 400 southbound near Rutherford Road has sent two people to the hospital and created traffic delays during the Monday commute.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the crash forced the closure of three right lanes on the busy stretch of highway. The extent of the injuries to those transported to the hospital has not yet been confirmed.

Lanes reopened early on Monday morning, OPP said.

The collision resulted in a brief traffic backlog in the area, with drivers advised to expect delays and consider alternative routes.

Police and emergency crews remain on scene as the investigation continues.