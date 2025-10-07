Brampton implementing hiring freeze, right-sizing services

The City of Brampton is implementing a hiring freeze and right-sizing services in response to rising costs and “economic realities.”

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Patrick Brown said the measures are essential to ensure “long-term sustainability” for Brampton.

Brown says the city is implementing a hiring freeze, effective immediately, for all new recruits.

This comes as the provincial government announced it would implement its own hiring freeze across provincial agencies, boards and commissions.

Meanwhile, in his statement, Brown added that the city will be right-sizing services.

“Each department will work closely with the Budget and Finance Division to identify areas where efficiencies can be achieved without compromising service quality,” said Brown.

The Mayor did not specify exact changes to services, but he says the focus will be on areas with declining revenue and increasing costs.