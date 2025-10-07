Brampton implementing hiring freeze, right-sizing services

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown seen here in November 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 7, 2025 5:04 pm.

Last Updated October 7, 2025 5:08 pm.

The City of Brampton is implementing a hiring freeze and right-sizing services in response to rising costs and “economic realities.”

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Patrick Brown said the measures are essential to ensure “long-term sustainability” for Brampton.

Brown says the city is implementing a hiring freeze, effective immediately, for all new recruits.

This comes as the provincial government announced it would implement its own hiring freeze across provincial agencies, boards and commissions.

Meanwhile, in his statement, Brown added that the city will be right-sizing services.

“Each department will work closely with the Budget and Finance Division to identify areas where efficiencies can be achieved without compromising service quality,” said Brown.

The Mayor did not specify exact changes to services, but he says the focus will be on areas with declining revenue and increasing costs.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I think they're going to be very happy,' Trump says ahead of meeting with Carney

U.S. President Donald Trump sounded positive about a possible trade deal on some tariffs ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House on Tuesday. "I think they're going to...

updated

3h ago

Blue Jays eye ALDS sweep: What to know before Game 3 vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from advancing to their first American League Championship Series (ALCS) since 2016. After two emphatic victories at Rogers Centre, the Jays carry a commanding...

44m ago

'Cash grabs, pure and simple': Ford rebuffs mayors' plea to keep speed cameras

Premier Doug Ford has doubled down on his government's plan to ban municipal speed cameras across Ontario, rejecting appeals from Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward to...

4h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT 30-day revenue service demonstration begins, opening date still unclear

Officials say the revenue service demonstration is the last major test needed before launching the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the future.

3h ago

Top Stories

'I think they're going to be very happy,' Trump says ahead of meeting with Carney

U.S. President Donald Trump sounded positive about a possible trade deal on some tariffs ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House on Tuesday. "I think they're going to...

updated

3h ago

Blue Jays eye ALDS sweep: What to know before Game 3 vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from advancing to their first American League Championship Series (ALCS) since 2016. After two emphatic victories at Rogers Centre, the Jays carry a commanding...

44m ago

'Cash grabs, pure and simple': Ford rebuffs mayors' plea to keep speed cameras

Premier Doug Ford has doubled down on his government's plan to ban municipal speed cameras across Ontario, rejecting appeals from Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward to...

4h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT 30-day revenue service demonstration begins, opening date still unclear

Officials say the revenue service demonstration is the last major test needed before launching the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the future.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
Trump says Carney is a 'great man' and 'tough negotiator' in trade talks

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney shared a laugh at the Oval Office when asked by reporters what's delaying their trade deal.

4h ago

1:03
'We compete': Carney pressed on what's delaying a Canada-U.S. trade deal

While taking questions alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Mark Carney was pressed on what's caused the delay for Canada and the U.S. to reach a trade deal in comparison to other nations who have.

3h ago

2:31
'Speed cameras do not work': Ford responds to plea from mayors on ban

Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded with a resounding 'no,' to a letter by Ontario mayors pleading for speed cameras to remain amid his proposed ban.

4h ago

2:01
Carney seeks steel tariff relief but will Trump budge?

Prime Minister Mark Carney to set to head into a high-stakes meeting with U.S. President Trump as the Liberal leader faces pressure to bring down steel tariffs from premiers and the opposition.

6h ago

2:43
Etobicoke residents file lawsuit against city over homeless shelter

The 'New Toronto Initiative' is suing the city, local councillor and a consultant over plans to build a new homeless shelter for seniors at 66 Third Street in Etobicoke. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

More Videos