Sarnia police release new images of suspect in fatal campus bar shooting

Sarnia police have released new images of a suspect being sought on a Canada-wide warrant in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old former junior hockey player at a Lambton College campus bar on Friday, April 10.

Kyaw Eh Doe, 24, who also goes by the names “Chin” and Leo King, is accused of opening fire inside the pub, killing 20‑year‑old Dane Nisbet and injuring two others.

Police earlier confirmed that another suspect, 23-year-old Oudom “Richard” Bun, of London, Ont., had been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Doe is wanted for second-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

On Thursday police released new images that they hope will help lead to an arrest. The images show several tattoos adorning various parts of his body, including a small cross under his eye, and a tiger wearing a crown on one of his hands, among others (see below).

Police have previously warned that Doe may be attempting to change his appearance and clothing while on the run, and is believed to have ties to criminals in western and northern Ontario who may be helping him elude capture.

Nisbet previously played for the Jr. C Mooretown Flags and North Middlesex Stars in the PJCHL, who called his death a “profound tragedy.”

Police have not released details about a possible motive or whether the suspect and victims knew each other.

The shooting unfolded during a busy night at the campus bar.

Witnesses described chaos as patrons rushed to escape the gunfire. The college later also called the incident a “profound tragedy.”

With files from Lucas Casaletto