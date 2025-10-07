Fourth suspect charged in Riverdale double homicide

Quentin Caza (left), 18, and Jeremy McNeil, 20, both of Toronto were identified as the two victims of a double homicide in Riverdale on April 15, 2025. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 7, 2025 5:23 pm.

Last Updated October 7, 2025 5:34 pm.

A 20-year-old Toronto man has become the fourth person charged with murder in connection to a double homicide in Riverdale back in April. 

Officers were called to Bain and Logan Avenues just after 11 p.m. on April 15, where two men were located with gunshot wounds. 

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second man was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 

The homicide victims were later identified as Quentin Caza, 18, and Jeremy McNeil, 20, both of Toronto. 

On May 3, authorities arrested a 17-year-old male and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder.  

A few weeks later, on May 27, a 17-year-old male and 18-year-old Abdulrahman Zein of Toronto were also arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. 

The fourth suspect, Kyle Taylor, 20, of Toronto, was arrested on Oct. 6 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. 

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. 

At the time of Taylor’s arrest, another man, Brian Cada, 23, of Toronto was arrested at the scene after a firearm was allegedly located on the suspect. 

Cada is facing several weapons charges and was also scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. 

With files from Lucas Casaletto

