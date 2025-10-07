MPs question Longest Ballot Committee organizer during study of spring election

OTTAWA — The protest group that signed up hundreds of candidates in recent elections went before a House of Commons committee today, where MPs asked them whether they’re actually achieving their aims.

Tomas Szuchewycz represented the Longest Ballot Committee at a meeting of the procedure and government affairs committee.

He was listed as the official agent for hundreds of people in recent elections, and his group signed up more than 200 people to run against Pierre Poilievre in the summer byelection that returned the Conservative leader to the House of Commons.

Elections Canada had to create a modified write-in ballot for that vote in Battle River-Crowfoot.

The Longest Ballot Committee says it’s pushing for electoral reform and Szuchewycz told MPs it’s been “successful beyond anything I honestly could have ever imagined,” citing media attention.

His group has signed up dozens of candidates in byelections dating back to 2022, and targeted Poilievre’s riding of Carleton in the April election before taking aim at the Alberta byelection in August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press