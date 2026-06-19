Police respond to reports of two trains colliding north of London

A police car with flashing lights is shown in a Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted June 19, 2026 2:07 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2026 2:16 pm.

British authorities were responding to a report of a collision Friday between two trains in the Bedford area north of London, police said.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue crews were responding to the incident reported at 6:45 p.m.

Video posted on social media showed a damaged Luton Airport Express train upright on the tracks and people who appeared to be passengers sitting and standing in a field alongside.

East Midlands Trains said “emergency services are dealing with an incident between London St Pancras and Leicester” in central England.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grieving friend says Canadian shot dead in South Africa wasn't asking guide about gun

OTTAWA — A Canadian man killed Wednesday in an apparent accident at a wildlife park in South Africa was not the one who asked a hunting guide about his gun, his close friend tells The Canadian Press. "I'm...

20m ago

Suspect, 19, in Toronto officer's killing conscious in hospital, formally charged with murder

Const. Pinizzotto, a veteran member of the Emergency Task Force, was shot and killed while officers executed a series of search warrants on June 11.

1h ago

Church Street pedestrianization begins Friday for the summer

A pilot project that will see Church Street pedestrianized for the summer begins Friday. The project was approved by Toronto City Council back in May and sees Church between Wellesley Street East and...

1h ago

Canada announces 10% tariff on import of canned vegetables 'to protect Canadian producers'

The Canadian government says it is slapping a 10 per cent surtax on global imports of canned vegetables in a bid to "protect Canadian industries and strengthen the economy in a rapidly changing global...

1h ago

Top Stories

Grieving friend says Canadian shot dead in South Africa wasn't asking guide about gun

OTTAWA — A Canadian man killed Wednesday in an apparent accident at a wildlife park in South Africa was not the one who asked a hunting guide about his gun, his close friend tells The Canadian Press. "I'm...

20m ago

Suspect, 19, in Toronto officer's killing conscious in hospital, formally charged with murder

Const. Pinizzotto, a veteran member of the Emergency Task Force, was shot and killed while officers executed a series of search warrants on June 11.

1h ago

Church Street pedestrianization begins Friday for the summer

A pilot project that will see Church Street pedestrianized for the summer begins Friday. The project was approved by Toronto City Council back in May and sees Church between Wellesley Street East and...

1h ago

Canada announces 10% tariff on import of canned vegetables 'to protect Canadian producers'

The Canadian government says it is slapping a 10 per cent surtax on global imports of canned vegetables in a bid to "protect Canadian industries and strengthen the economy in a rapidly changing global...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Toronto celebrates Canada’s historic World Cup win

Toronto soccer fans are celebrating tonight after Canada’s first ever World Cup victory. Brandon Choghri joins the party at Canada Soccer House after a 6-0 win over Qatar.

6h ago

2:17
Dry and seasonal through Father's Day weekend

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday with wind gusts of up to 50 km/h in some areas. Lots of sunshine in the mix through the weekend, with the chance for pop-up showers through Sunday.

18h ago

1:52
More university grads needed in Ontario over the next ten years: study

Key sectors will need more university-educated graduates to fuel the economy before 2035, according to new analysis from the Council of Ontario Universities. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

2:00
Police allege U.S. Consulate shooting suspect part of group recruited into 'criminals for hire' network

Toronto police say they have arrested Zara Jabbi, 19, in connection with the March 2026 shooting at the U.S. Consulate. They allege he is part of a group recruited into a "criminals for hire" network in the GTA. Shauna Hunt reports.

22h ago

5:08
Funeral for OPP Const. Tarun Bali being held Thursday

A full police funeral is being held Thursday for Ontario Provincial Police Const. Tarun Bali, the 29‑year‑old officer killed in the line of duty during an investigation in Hearst, Ont., earlier this month. Afua Bah reports.

June 18, 2026 2:27 pm EST EST

More Videos