Police respond to reports of two trains colliding north of London

British authorities were responding to a report of a collision Friday between two trains in the Bedford area north of London, police said.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue crews were responding to the incident reported at 6:45 p.m.

Video posted on social media showed a damaged Luton Airport Express train upright on the tracks and people who appeared to be passengers sitting and standing in a field alongside.

East Midlands Trains said “emergency services are dealing with an incident between London St Pancras and Leicester” in central England.