Toronto man wanted for allegedly assaulting victim multiple times over 9-month period

A 46-year-old man is wanted for allegedly assaulting and harassing a person over a nine-month period this year.

Toronto police alleged the man assaulted, uttered threats, forcibly confined and harassed the victim in the Eglinton Avenue West and Bathurst Street area between Feb. 2025 and Oct. 6, 2025.

The suspect and victim are known to each other.

James Irwin Allan Davey, 46, of Toronto is wanted for two counts of assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, three counts of assault, four counts of utter threats, criminal harassment, break and enter, theft, possession weapon dangerous to the public and mischief to property.

He is described as five foot 10 inches with a heavy build, is balding with grey, short hair and green eyes.

His image has been released.