Man dead after unprovoked attack in Richmond Hill: York Police

York Regional Police say one man has died following an unprovoked attack in Richmond Hill on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to reports of an assault near Lorraine Street and Bernard Avenue shortly before 5 p.m.

When they arrived, police found a man suffering from serious injuries sustained during what they described as an “unprovoked attack.”

The victim was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition and was later pronounced dead, according to YRP.

Police say the suspect was arrested at the scene. No other suspects are being sought.

Investigators have confirmed there is no risk to public safety.

The investigation remains ongoing, and a heavy police presence is expected in the area overnight.