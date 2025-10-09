2 arrested in Mississauga carjacking spree

A Peel Regional Police shoulder badge and cruiser are seen in this undated photo. X/PRP

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 9, 2025 4:05 pm.

Last Updated October 9, 2025 4:06 pm.

Peel police say they arrested and charged two individuals in connection with a “violent” carjacking spree in Mississauga.

Police say the carjackings happened over the span of a week.

Investigators say in late September, a woman parked her 2011 Mitsubishi in a plaza in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive. As the victim exited her vehicle she was approached by two suspects, both allegedly armed with knives. The suspects allegedly threw the victim to the ground and punched her in the face, before fleeing in her car.

Two more carjacking attempts

In two similar incidents on Oct. 2, more carjacking attempts occurred in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West.

In the first incident, police say the victim was returning to his 2025 Hyundai Tucson when he was approached by two suspects, allegedly armed with scissors. The suspects allegedly attempted to stab the victim while trying to steal the victim’s keys. However, the victim was able to enter his vehicle and lock the doors.

A short time later, both suspects approached another victim who was returning to his 2025 Nissan Sentra. The suspects allegedly made demands for the car’s keys. After a struggle ensued, police say the victim was thrown to the ground and kicked. Meanwhile, the suspects were unsuccessful in getting the victim’s keys and fled the area on foot.

The victims of these incidents all suffered minor physical injuries.

Investigators say both suspects were located and arrested in the backyard of a nearby house in the area.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of wearing a disguise while committing indictable offence and three counts of failure to comply with sentence or disposition.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act (Y.C.J.A.) prohibits the release of the name of a young person, therefore, the identity of the 16-year-old is protected.

The second suspect, Raheem McNish, 18, from Brampton was charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of wearing a disguise while committing indictable offence and two counts of failure to comply with sentence or disposition.

Both suspects were held for a bail hearing.

Top Stories

Durham College student barred from attending convocation because of religious symbol

Harwinder Singh still hasn’t received his degree from Durham College, after venue security stopped him from attending his own convocation because of the kirpan. Singh was wearing the kirpan -- a...

53m ago

More than 1,100 stolen cars valued at $84M intercepted by authorities so far this year

The Government of Canada boasted about the successful results of its national action plan on combatting auto theft on Thursday. Officials say the plan has driven targeted efforts to prevent vehicle...

53m ago

Markham hotel worker permanently disfigured after ‘Islamophobic attack,’ family says

The family of a 54-year-old hospitality worker says he is permanently disfigured after an "Islamophobic attack" at a Markham hotel late last month.

52m ago

Frost advisory issued for Toronto, most of southern Ontario

A frost advisory was issued by Environment Canada for Toronto and most of southern Ontario on Thursday as temperatures are expected to drop to just above freezing overnight. The overnight low for Thursday...

1h ago

