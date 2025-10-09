Frost advisory issued for Toronto, most of southern Ontario

Frost is seen on a window in this undated photo. UNSPLASH/Osman Rana

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 9, 2025 2:47 pm.

A frost advisory was issued by Environment Canada for Toronto and most of southern Ontario on Thursday as temperatures are expected to drop to just above freezing overnight.

The overnight low for Thursday is 1 C after a below seasonal day with a high of just 13 C.

The weather agency issued the advisory for Thursday night into Friday morning as frost could damage some crops in frost-prone areas. They recommend residents cover up plants and take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive trees and plants.

The temperature will be a little warmer on Friday leading into the Thanksgiving weekend with a high of 17 C and an overnight low of 10 C.

The weekend originally looked beautiful with sunshine expected, but the updated forecast shows a chance of scattered showers on both Saturday and Sunday with highs near 17 C.

Thanksgiving Monday is expected to have some early-morning showers before a mostly cloudy day with sunny breaks and a high of 16 C.

