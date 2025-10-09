Kiss rocker Gene Simmons recovering after crashing SUV

FILE - Gene Simmons of Kiss poses before the 2013 Revolver Golden Gods Award Show at Club Nokia on May 2, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 9, 2025 10:43 am.

Last Updated October 9, 2025 11:19 am.

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Kiss rock star Gene Simmons is recovering after he fainted while driving along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu and crashed his SUV into a parked car, authorities said.

Simmons, a co-founder and bassist for the legendary band, was evaluated at a hospital Tuesday before being released. He posted on social media that he was doing well.

“Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes. I’m completely fine. I had a slight fender bender. It happens,” he said on X.

The 76-year-old’s SUV crossed several lanes before hitting a parked car along the highway, agencies that responded to the crash told several media outlets. Simmons was then transported to a hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Kiss retired from a half-century of touring in 2023, but Simmons and his bandmates plan to play in November at a special event in Las Vegas. In August, President Donald Trump announced that Kiss will be among this year’s Kennedy Center honorees.

The Associated Press

