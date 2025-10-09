ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida ordered the man charged in California’s deadly Palisades Fire to remain jailed Thursday after a prosecutor said he had traits of an arsonist and his family had worried about his declining mental state.

In ordering Jonathan Rinderknecht to be held in detention, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathan Hill said he had concerns about the suspect’s mental health and his ability to get to California for future court hearings.

Federal officials have said Rinderknecht, who lived in the area at the time, started a small fire on New Year’s Day that smoldered underground before reigniting nearly a week later and roaring through Pacific Palisades, home to many of Los Angeles’ rich and famous.

The fire, which left 12 dead in the hillside neighborhoods across Pacific Palisades and Malibu, was one of two blazes that broke out on Jan. 7, killing more than 30 people in all and destroying over 17,000 homes and buildings while burning for days in Los Angeles County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Lyons said during the hearing in federal court in Orlando that Rinderknecht was a flight risk because he had family in France and spoke French.

Rinderknecht, shackled and wearing a red jail uniform, listened attentively as an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recounted his family’s concerns about his mental health.

ATF special agent Thomas Harrison testified that Rinderknecht moved into the home of his sister and brother-in-law in Brevard County, Florida, five months ago. But they have since moved out of their house and started eviction proceeding against him out of fear for their safety.

Police were twice called to the house last month. During the first incident, Rinderknecht had gotten into an argument with his sister and threatened to burn the house down. In the second incident, the suspect’s father, visiting from France, grew concerned when Rinderknecht said he had a firearm and would use it in self-defense, Harrison said. No arrest was made or charges filed in either police call.

In arguing that her client should be released under strict conditions, Assistant Federal Defender Aziza Hawthorne noted that officers never asked Rinderknecht’s sister if she thought his threat was credible and there were never any allegations of physical violence.

Rinderknecht was not a flight risk, she said, and his family was supporting him during the criminal proceedings, with three siblings in the courtroom to show support.

“He is not a risk to anyone,” Hawthorne said.

After the hearing, outside the courtroom, one of his sisters comforted the other as she cried. None of the family members wanted to talk to reporters.

Rinderknecht was expected to remain in the Seminole County Jail until a hearing set for Oct. 17 when prosecutors show the evidence they have to charge a suspect.

Mike Schneider, The Associated Press









