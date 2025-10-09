Police-reported violent crime is rising in Canada as it drops in the U.S.: report

An RCMP officer places evidence markers beside bullet holes in the windows of a cafe, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Police are investigating after shots were fired for the second time within a month at Kap's Cafe, which is linked to comic and television host Kapil Sharma. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted October 9, 2025 3:22 pm.

Last Updated October 9, 2025 3:46 pm.

OTTAWA — The gap between Canada and the United States on police-reported violent crime has narrowed in recent years, driven by a rise in the rate of major assaults here.

A Statistics Canada report that analyzed crime trends from 1998 to 2023 says the number of police-reported violent crimes for every 100,000 people continues to be higher in the United States than in Canada.

But while the rate of police-reported violent crimes in the United States dropped 37 per cent over the 25-year period, the report says, the rate of violent crimes reported in Canada increased 13 per cent from 1998 to 2008, and by nine per cent from 2009 to 2023.

The report says homicide remains more common in the United States than in Canada, mainly because of a higher rate of firearm-related homicides.

The rate of police-reported major assaults, the report says, has been increasing in Canada and dropping in the United States.

The report says both Canada and the United States have recorded downward trends in four offences: robbery, break and enter, motor vehicle theft and theft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

