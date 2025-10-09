York Regional Police and Durham police are investigating two separate jewellery store robberies this week — one a failed attempt in Vaughan, the other ending in multiple arrests after a dramatic pursuit in Oshawa.

On Tuesday, just after 1:20 p.m., York Regional Police say a man entered a jewellery store near Famous Avenue and Colossus Drive. After making inquiries with staff, the suspect allegedly propped open the inner door, which employees quickly managed to close.

At the same time, police say six masked men emerged from a dark-coloured SUV and approached the store, at least one carrying a hammer. When the group realized the doors were locked, they fled in the waiting vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and nothing was stolen. Investigators released suspect descriptions and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Five arrested in Oshawa jewellery store robbery

The following morning, Oct. 8, the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) responded to an armed robbery at Paris Jewellers inside the Oshawa Centre around 10:55 a.m.

According to investigators, four males stormed the store, smashing display cases with hammers and a pickaxe before fleeing with stolen jewellery. A fifth suspect drove the getaway SUV, which was tracked along Hwy. 401 into Ajax. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and attempted to run, but officers — with help from the K9 Unit — arrested all five.

No employees were physically injured.

Police say three of the suspects were already out on release orders from previous incidents, including two young offenders currently before the courts on robbery charges.

Those charged include Ahnaf Sami, 19, of Toronto, who is facing robbery, disguise with intent, weapons and property-related charges; a 13-year-old Toronto male, facing robbery, disguise with intent, weapons and property-related charges; a 15-year-old Toronto male, facing robbery, dangerous driving, fail to remain, and property-related charges and two 17-year-old Toronto males, each facing robbery, disguise with intent, and property-related charges.

All five were held for a bail hearing.

While the Vaughan suspects remain at large, York police continue to investigate and are urging anyone with information to contact them. Durham police say their investigation into the Oshawa robbery is ongoing.