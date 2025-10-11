Mariners to face Blue Jays in ALCS on Sunday

The Mariners and Tigers played in Game 5 to determine a winner who takes on the Blue Jays this Sunday. (SPORTSNET)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 11, 2025 1:10 am.

Last Updated October 11, 2025 1:15 am.

The Seattle Mariners will face the Blue Jays on Sunday after winning against the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS.

The Mariners won 3-2 against the Tigers after 15 innings of a winner-takes-all Game 5 on Friday.

The Mariners are heading to Toronto to take on the Jays in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday night at the Rogers Centre.

Game 1 between the Jays and Mariners will air on Sunday at 8:08 p.m. ET/ 5:08 p.m. PT. The game will be available on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

More to come.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Stolen vehicle involved in fiery Scarborough collision, police search for driver

Toronto police say a stolen vehicle was involved in fiery two-vehicle collision in Scarborough. The crash occurred in the Military Trail and Neilson Road area around 8:43 p.m. on Friday. One person...

1h ago

Woman, 70, dead after being struck by vehicle in Wallace-Emerson area

A 70-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Wallace-Emerson area. Toronto police were called to Lansdowne and Lappin avenues just before 4 p.m. for reports of a collision. Speaking...

4h ago

Maple Leafs move Monday game to 2 p.m. to avoid conflict with Blue Jays

Toronto Maple Leafs fans will see a change on Monday as the team moves the time of their home game against the Detroit Red Wings to 2 p.m. Originally scheduled for a 4 p.m. puck drop, the shift was...

6h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Cheer on the Blue Jays this Thanksgiving weekend

It will be a sports-filled weekend in Toronto with the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS and the Raptors and Leafs hosting their home openers this Thanksgiving weekend. North York and Toronto will also be...

11h ago

Top Stories

Stolen vehicle involved in fiery Scarborough collision, police search for driver

Toronto police say a stolen vehicle was involved in fiery two-vehicle collision in Scarborough. The crash occurred in the Military Trail and Neilson Road area around 8:43 p.m. on Friday. One person...

1h ago

Woman, 70, dead after being struck by vehicle in Wallace-Emerson area

A 70-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Wallace-Emerson area. Toronto police were called to Lansdowne and Lappin avenues just before 4 p.m. for reports of a collision. Speaking...

4h ago

Maple Leafs move Monday game to 2 p.m. to avoid conflict with Blue Jays

Toronto Maple Leafs fans will see a change on Monday as the team moves the time of their home game against the Detroit Red Wings to 2 p.m. Originally scheduled for a 4 p.m. puck drop, the shift was...

6h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Cheer on the Blue Jays this Thanksgiving weekend

It will be a sports-filled weekend in Toronto with the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS and the Raptors and Leafs hosting their home openers this Thanksgiving weekend. North York and Toronto will also be...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:06
Spotty showers on Saturday, ahead of dry conditions on Sunday

On-and-off showers are expected for Saturday morning, but conditions are set to dry out in the afternoon, and will continue to stay dry with some clouds on Sunday.

6h ago

1:17
FROM THE SCENE: Police investigate reported human remains found off Pickering road

Footage from the scene of a police investigation where possible human remains were discovered at a known illegal dumping area in Pickering.

10h ago

2:33
Carney announces automatic tax filing, renewal of Canada Strong pass

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced several measures that are set to be included in the upcoming federal budget including pre-filled tax returns for low income people and the renewal of the Canada Strong pass.

14h ago

2:07
Canada Post union moves to nationwide rotating strikes

The Canada Post workers' union announced it will be switching to nationwide rotating strikes to get parcels moving amid contract negotiations.

16h ago

2:42
Cloudy Friday with cold morning temperatures

The GTA will wake up to a chilly Friday morning, but temperatures are expected to rebound into the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.
More Videos