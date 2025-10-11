Mariners to face Blue Jays in ALCS on Sunday
Posted October 11, 2025 1:10 am.
Last Updated October 11, 2025 1:15 am.
The Seattle Mariners will face the Blue Jays on Sunday after winning against the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS.
The Mariners won 3-2 against the Tigers after 15 innings of a winner-takes-all Game 5 on Friday.
The Mariners are heading to Toronto to take on the Jays in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday night at the Rogers Centre.
Game 1 between the Jays and Mariners will air on Sunday at 8:08 p.m. ET/ 5:08 p.m. PT. The game will be available on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.
More to come.