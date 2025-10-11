Mariners to face Blue Jays in ALCS on Sunday

The Seattle Mariners will face the Blue Jays on Sunday after winning against the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS.

The Mariners won 3-2 against the Tigers after 15 innings of a winner-takes-all Game 5 on Friday.

The Mariners are heading to Toronto to take on the Jays in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday night at the Rogers Centre.

Game 1 between the Jays and Mariners will air on Sunday at 8:08 p.m. ET/ 5:08 p.m. PT. The game will be available on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

More to come.