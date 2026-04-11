Carney to address Liberal convention on final day

MONTREAL — Prime Minister Mark Carney will address party members on the last day of the Liberal national convention in Montreal.

Carney’s address is set for 2 p.m. eastern time this afternoon.

Liberal party grassroots are also preparing to debate and vote on a series of policy resolutions, although they are non-binding.

Some resolutions call for age restrictions on access to social media accounts or AI chatbots.

Several others present competing visions for reforming the electoral system.

The convention comes after five opposition MPs joined the Liberal ranks in as many months — and just ahead of a set of byelections on Monday that are expected to give the Liberals a majority government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2026.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press