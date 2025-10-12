Man wanted in South Riverdale break-in

Toronto police have released image of a supect who is wanted in connection with a break-in. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 12, 2025 10:52 am.

Toronto police are searching for a man who is accused of breaking into a residence in the city’s South Riverdale neighbourhood.

According to investigators, the suspect gained entry to a home near Dundas Street East and Pape Avenue on Sept. 15, just before 11:00 p.m.

Police say the home was occupied at the time of the break-in, but no injuries were reported.

The suspect allegedly stole property from within the residence and fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators have released an image of the suspect and described him as a male in his early 20s with a dark complexion and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a face covering, a light-coloured top and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

