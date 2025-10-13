OpenAI partners with Broadcom to design its own AI chips

FILE - The OpenAI logo appears on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen with random binary data, March 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

By Matt O'brien, The Associated Press

Posted October 13, 2025 5:12 pm.

Last Updated October 13, 2025 11:45 pm.

OpenAI said Monday it is working with chipmaker Broadcom to design its own artificial intelligence computer chips.

The two California companies didn’t disclose the financial terms of the deal but said they will start deploying the new racks of customized “AI accelerators” late next year.

It’s the latest big deal between OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, and the companies building the chips and data centers required to power AI.

OpenAI in recent weeks has announced partnerships with chipmakers Nvidia and AMD that will supply the AI startup with specialized chips for running its AI systems. OpenAI has also made big deals with Oracle, CoreWeave and other companies developing the data centers where those chips are housed.

Many of the deals rely on circular financing, in which the companies are both investing in OpenAI and supplying the world’s most valuable startup with technology, fueling concerns about an AI bubble. OpenAI doesn’t yet turn a profit but says its products now have more than 800 million weekly users.

“What’s real about this announcement is OpenAI’s intention of having its own custom chips,” said analyst Gil Luria, head of technology research at D.A. Davidson. “The rest is fantastical. OpenAI has made, at this point, approaching $1 trillion of commitments, and it’s a company that only has $15 billion of revenue.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the work with Broadcom to develop a custom chip began about 18 months ago. Broadcom also works with other leading AI developers, including tech giants Amazon and Google.

Altman said on a podcast announcing the deal that the computing power made possible through the Broadcom partnership will amount to 10 gigawatts, which he described as “a gigantic amount of computing infrastructure to serve the needs of the world to use advanced intelligence.”

Broadcom shares surged more than 9% on Monday.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan said on the same podcast that OpenAI needs more computing capacity as it progresses toward a “better and better frontier model and towards superintelligence.”

“If you do your own chips, you control your destiny,” he added.

Matt O’brien, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays allow three homers in Game 2 loss to Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays will head to Seattle in a 0-2 hole. Toronto lost Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night, 10-3, after the Mariners blasted a trio of multi-run homers. Seattle...

4h ago

No planes available: PM Carney charters private jet to Egypt for historic Mideast peace summit

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Mark Carney was forced to take a charter flight to Egypt for the historic signing of an agreement to end the Israel-Hamas war because there were no air crews available to fly a...

4h ago

After hostages and prisoners are freed, complex issues remain for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Hamas moved ahead on a key first step of the tenuous Gaza ceasefire agreement on Monday by freeing hostages and prisoners, raising hopes that the U.S.-brokered deal might...

2h ago

Toronto police investigating Etobicoke park shooting

Toronto police say they are investigating a shooting in an Etobicoke park on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue around 5:12 p.m. for reports of...

2h ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays allow three homers in Game 2 loss to Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays will head to Seattle in a 0-2 hole. Toronto lost Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night, 10-3, after the Mariners blasted a trio of multi-run homers. Seattle...

4h ago

No planes available: PM Carney charters private jet to Egypt for historic Mideast peace summit

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Mark Carney was forced to take a charter flight to Egypt for the historic signing of an agreement to end the Israel-Hamas war because there were no air crews available to fly a...

4h ago

After hostages and prisoners are freed, complex issues remain for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Hamas moved ahead on a key first step of the tenuous Gaza ceasefire agreement on Monday by freeing hostages and prisoners, raising hopes that the U.S.-brokered deal might...

2h ago

Toronto police investigating Etobicoke park shooting

Toronto police say they are investigating a shooting in an Etobicoke park on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue around 5:12 p.m. for reports of...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
Released Palestinians met by cheering crowd in West Bank

A jubilant crowd turned out in the West Bank city of Beitunia on Monday to greet Palestinian detainees released as part of the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel.

16h ago

0:40
Buses thought to be carrying released Palestinian prisoners leave West Bank's Ofer prison

Buses thought to be carrying released Palestinian prisoners were seen leaving the West Bank's Ofer prison on Monday.

16h ago

1:08
Released Israeli hostages arrive in Petah Tikva and Tel Aviv by helicopter

Three hostages released by Hamas on Monday as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that pummeled the Gaza Strip and killed tens of thousands of Palestinians arrived in Israel. (AP video by Nicolae Dumitrache and Srdjan Nedeljkovic)

17h ago

1:02
 Jays drop Game 1 in ALCS

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans after the Jays lost Game 1 of the ALCS to Seattle. 

1h ago

1:47
Mostly sunny conditions for Thanksgiving

Monday will bring in some comfortable weather with temperatures sitting just above seasonal, along with mostly sunny and dry conditions.
More Videos