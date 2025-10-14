Ontario spending $75M on ad that features Ronald Reagan anti-tariff speech

Ontario Premier Doug Ford looks on prior to speaking to the media during a funding announcement in Hamilton, Ont., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 14, 2025 4:56 pm.

Last Updated October 14, 2025 4:57 pm.

A province of Ontario ad that features former U.S. President Ronald Reagan warning about the economic threats posed by tariffs comes with a price tag of $75 million, Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed on Tuesday.

The ad, which contains a radio address made by Reagan in 1987, was first played last week before Ford’s fireside chat at the U.S.-Canada summit. It played again on Tuesday before the premier’s Empire Club speech.

“High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars,” Reagan states. “Then the worst happens: Markets shrink and collapse, businesses and industries shut down and millions of people lose their jobs.”

The ad comes in the midst of ongoing high-level trade talks between Canada and the U.S.

During an Oval Office meeting last Tuesday, Trump told reporters there will still be tariffs on Canada going forward because “we’ve always had tariffs between the two of us,” citing tariffs on U.S. agriculture exports, like dairy products, that kick in after a set quota.

Ford has been a vocal opponent of Trump’s tariff policies, often appearing on network news in the U.S. to rail against a trade war and tout Ontario’s role in a healthy economy between the two nations.

Related:

Ford’s office says the new Reagan ad will begin airing on Newsmax and Bloomberg this week.

It will also air on the following stations (launching over the next 2 weeks) through to end of January 31, 2026:

• Fox (Fox News, Fox Sports)
• NBC (including local affiliates)
• Comcast (on local/regional stations)
• Spectrum (on local/regional stations)
• Sinclair Group (on local TV stations)
• CBS (would include local affiliates)
• CNBC (including local affiliates)
• ESPN & ABC (including local affiliates)

Ford’s office adds that CNN is unlikely to approve the ad, but have not outright declined to air it.

During his speech on Tuesday, Ford stressed that Canada has to be prepared to strike back against Trump’s tariffs, while conceding that Prime Minister Mark Carney is a difficult position.

“It’s a tough position Prime Minister Carney is in,” Ford said. “But I’m glad they (Trump and Carney) are building a relationship.”

“You can’t get rolled over by this guy,” Ford said of Trump. “If you can’t get a deal you have to hit back.”

With files from The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Premier Doug Ford says he threatened to beat up Home Depot shoplifter

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he threatened to beat up a Home Depot shoplifter over the summer. Ford told an audience at the Empire Club in Toronto that bail needs to be strengthened because criminals...

2h ago

Vaughan mayor wants 10 new CCTV cameras equipped with licence plate recognition, gunshot detection technology

Saying residents are fed up with "scumbag" criminals, Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca announced on Tuesday that he'll seek council's approval to fund at least 10 additional CCTV cameras that will be equipped...

1h ago

Officials say ancient remains of 5 people found so far as lengthy investigation continues at Toronto site

City of Toronto officials and archeological experts say they're waiting for a provincial go-ahead to start an intricate excavation on Withrow Avenue.

30m ago

7 injured, 4 critically, after natural gas explosion at North York construction site

Seven people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning, four with critical injuries, after an apparent gas explosion at a North York building under construction, prompting a large emergency response...

2h ago

