Ontario spending $75M on ad that features Ronald Reagan anti-tariff speech

A province of Ontario ad that features former U.S. President Ronald Reagan warning about the economic threats posed by tariffs comes with a price tag of $75 million, Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed on Tuesday.

The ad, which contains a radio address made by Reagan in 1987, was first played last week before Ford’s fireside chat at the U.S.-Canada summit. It played again on Tuesday before the premier’s Empire Club speech.

“High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars,” Reagan states. “Then the worst happens: Markets shrink and collapse, businesses and industries shut down and millions of people lose their jobs.”

The ad comes in the midst of ongoing high-level trade talks between Canada and the U.S.

During an Oval Office meeting last Tuesday, Trump told reporters there will still be tariffs on Canada going forward because “we’ve always had tariffs between the two of us,” citing tariffs on U.S. agriculture exports, like dairy products, that kick in after a set quota.

Ford has been a vocal opponent of Trump’s tariff policies, often appearing on network news in the U.S. to rail against a trade war and tout Ontario’s role in a healthy economy between the two nations.

Ford’s office says the new Reagan ad will begin airing on Newsmax and Bloomberg this week.

It will also air on the following stations (launching over the next 2 weeks) through to end of January 31, 2026:

• Fox (Fox News, Fox Sports)

• NBC (including local affiliates)

• Comcast (on local/regional stations)

• Spectrum (on local/regional stations)

• Sinclair Group (on local TV stations)

• CBS (would include local affiliates)

• CNBC (including local affiliates)

• ESPN & ABC (including local affiliates)

Ford’s office adds that CNN is unlikely to approve the ad, but have not outright declined to air it.

During his speech on Tuesday, Ford stressed that Canada has to be prepared to strike back against Trump’s tariffs, while conceding that Prime Minister Mark Carney is a difficult position.

“It’s a tough position Prime Minister Carney is in,” Ford said. “But I’m glad they (Trump and Carney) are building a relationship.”

“You can’t get rolled over by this guy,” Ford said of Trump. “If you can’t get a deal you have to hit back.”

With files from The Canadian Press