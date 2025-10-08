Carney returns to Ottawa without a deal to end the U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 8, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 8, 2025 8:19 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney returns to Ottawa today without any deals to remove U.S. tariffs from Canadian goods, but he is leaving two of his key ministers behind to keep pressing Canada’s case.

Carney met with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon, the second such meeting between the two leaders in less than six months.

Trump told reporters ahead of that meeting that Carney was going to walk away “very happy” but showed no signs of relenting on tariffs and no deal was announced.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters at a press conference following the meeting that substantial progress was made and there is now momentum to make deals that wasn’t there before Tuesday.

He said Carney and Trump directed their teams to move quickly on sector-specific trade deals beginning with steel, aluminum and energy.

LeBlanc and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand will both stay in Washington today for further meetings, including a planned conversation between Anand and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

