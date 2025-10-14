Two Brampton men charged in alleged taxi scam targeting Vaughan shoppers

Two Brampton men, identified as Weheliye Rage, 34, (right) and Osaze Ebagua, 19, are now facing charges, including seven counts each of possession of stolen property not exceeding $5,000. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 14, 2025 11:43 am.

York Regional Police say two men are facing multiple charges after an alleged taxi scam originating in Vaughan.

The incident began around 8:44 p.m. on Sept. 26, when officers were called to a commercial plaza near Colossus Drive and Famous Avenue for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

According to police, a complainant told officers he was approached by a male he believed to be a youth. The male asked him to speak to a taxi driver in a black Honda Civic, claiming the driver would not accept his payment. The complainant was then asked to tap his credit card on the machine to cover the fare.

The man declined and left, becoming suspicious of the request. He later provided officers with the vehicle’s licence plate, which police determined had been stolen.

Police say driver swapped victim’s payment card with stolen card

A short time later, officers located the vehicle at another commercial plaza near Applewood Crescent and Portage Parkway. Police followed it to an Etobicoke plaza in the Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard area, where they say the same driver and passenger were seen attempting to defraud another victim.

At that point, officers moved in and arrested both suspects.

Investigators allege the driver would swap a victim’s payment card with a stolen card from another victim. The suspects would then use the stolen cards to withdraw funds from banks before the victims realized what had happened.

Two Brampton men, identified as Weheliye Rage, 34, and Osaze Ebagua, 19, are now facing charges, including seven counts each of possession of stolen property not exceeding $5,000, obtain by false pretence not exceeding $5,000 and disguise with intent.

York Regional Police believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

