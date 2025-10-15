Police seek suspect in Etobicoke assault

Security image of an assault suspect. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 15, 2025 3:57 pm.

Toronto police have released a security image of a suspect in an Etobicoke assault.

Investigators say a citizen was walking on a sidewalk in The Queensway and Kipling Avenue area on Friday, September 12, 2025, at around 4:15 p.m.

The suspect approached the person and engaged them verbally. Police say the situation escalated and the suspect began allegedly assaulting the person, who fell to the ground.

The attack continued after the victim was laying on the ground, investigators allege.

The suspect then fled and the victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not revealed if the suspect and victim were known to each other prior to the assault.

Officers are now seeking to identify the suspect.

He’s described as clean shaven, with short brown hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing black pants with white lines on the outer thigh, a gray shirt, dark shoes, and was walking a brown dog.

