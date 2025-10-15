Blue Jays’ offence comes alive in 14-3 blowout Game 3 win over Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays are on the board in the American League Championship Series.

Toronto slugged its way to a 13-4 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 on Wednesday night, cutting its series deficit to 2-1.

The Blue Jays used a five-run third inning to erase an early 2-0 deficit, as Andrés Giménez ripped a two-run homer, Nathan Lukes scored on a wild pitch and Daulton Varsho brought home two more with a double off Mariners starter George Kirby.

After its offence fell quiet through the first two games of the series, Toronto continued to add on throughout Wednesday’s contest, using the long ball to grow the lead.

George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk and Addison Barger all homered in the victory, silencing the crowd at T-Mobile Park.

Guerrero ended his night with four hits — the homer, two doubles and three runs scored. It marked a significant bounce back for the first baseman after he began the series hitless.

On the mound, Shane Bieber delivered one of his best starts as a Blue Jay, despite giving up a two-run homer in the first inning to Julio Rodríguez. The 30-year-old settled in after the rocky start and ended his outing with eight strikeouts over six innings of work, allowing just four hits and one walk on the night.