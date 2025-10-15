Blue Jays lead MLB with 6 finalists for 2025 Gold Glove Awards

Toronto Blue Jays' Ernie Clement (right) celebrates his three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs with Ty France (2) and Daulton Varsho (5) during fourth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 15, 2025 11:49 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2025 12:01 pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ defensive prowess is once again in the spotlight, with six players named finalists for the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Rawlings.

Among the finalists are first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who owns a Gold Glove from 2022, and catcher Alejandro Kirk. Daulton Varsho, a finalist in centre field, is no stranger to the conversation after winning his first Gold Glove in 2024.

Utility man Ernie Clement earned recognition in two categories — at third base and for the utility Gold Glove, a relatively new award introduced in 2022. Rounding out the list are first baseman Ty France, acquired at the trade deadline from Minnesota, and Andrés Giménez, a three-time Gold Glove winner (2022, 2023, and 2024).

The winners will be announced on Nov. 2.

Toronto’s six finalists are the most of any American League team, a testament to the organization’s emphasis on run prevention. The Blue Jays have consistently ranked among the league leaders in defensive metrics in recent years, with Varsho and Clement in particular drawing praise for their versatility.

In 2023, Toronto captured the Team Gold Glove Award, given to the best defensive club in baseball. That season, Matt Chapman, Kevin Kiermaier, and José Berríos each won individual Gold Gloves.

Former Blue Jays second baseman Roberto Alomar and centrefielder Devon White each won five Gold Gloves during their time in Toronto. Alomar won 10 Gold Gloves during his career.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Really unfair': International medical graduates call for reversal to Ontario's residency policy change

A policy shift in Ontario has sparked outrage from foreign-trained doctors, many of whom say they were days away from applying to medical residency when the rules changed. The new rule applies to international...

3h ago

Toronto police appeal for help in locating next-of-kin in violent death of 62-year-old unhoused man

Toronto police have released the identity of an unhoused man who was killed in a violent, unprovoked attack outside city hall last September in hopes of finding his next of kin. The 62-year-old has...

2h ago

No evidence Canadian schools banning pork from lunches

A TikTok video from October asked viewers to "imagine" receiving an email from a teacher asking parents not to pack pork in their children's school lunches lest it offend religious students.  Some...

1h ago

'Painful for those workers': Ford responds to Stellantis' decision to shift production to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is voicing sharp disappointment after Stellantis confirmed it will move production of the Jeep Compass from its Brampton assembly plant to Illinois, a decision that leaves hundreds...

5h ago

Top Stories

'Really unfair': International medical graduates call for reversal to Ontario's residency policy change

A policy shift in Ontario has sparked outrage from foreign-trained doctors, many of whom say they were days away from applying to medical residency when the rules changed. The new rule applies to international...

3h ago

Toronto police appeal for help in locating next-of-kin in violent death of 62-year-old unhoused man

Toronto police have released the identity of an unhoused man who was killed in a violent, unprovoked attack outside city hall last September in hopes of finding his next of kin. The 62-year-old has...

2h ago

No evidence Canadian schools banning pork from lunches

A TikTok video from October asked viewers to "imagine" receiving an email from a teacher asking parents not to pack pork in their children's school lunches lest it offend religious students.  Some...

1h ago

'Painful for those workers': Ford responds to Stellantis' decision to shift production to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is voicing sharp disappointment after Stellantis confirmed it will move production of the Jeep Compass from its Brampton assembly plant to Illinois, a decision that leaves hundreds...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
International medical graduates speak out against residency policy change

International medical graduates say a sudden change in residency policy has left them stunned and without options. Melissa Nakhavoly with their call to have the policy reversed.

6h ago

2:14
Rain and wind expected for the weekend in the GTA

A sunny and seasonal start to the week will make way for a rainy and windy weekend in the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

1:51
7 workers injured after blast at condo construction site

Seven construction workers were taken to hospital four with life-threatening injuries after a powerful gas explosion at a North York high-rise under construction. Brandon Rowe with the details.

19h ago

2:02
Ford government spending $75 million on anti-tariff ad campaign

Premier Doug Ford says his government will spend $75 million on a new anti-tariff ad campaign that will air in the U.S. Tina Yazdani with more from the upcoming fall session.

19h ago

2:10
Possible gas explosions causes multiple life-threatening injuries

The incident was being treated as an industrial accident after seven people were taken to the hospital.

21h ago

More Videos