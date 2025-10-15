Blue Jays lead MLB with 6 finalists for 2025 Gold Glove Awards

The Toronto Blue Jays’ defensive prowess is once again in the spotlight, with six players named finalists for the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Rawlings.

Among the finalists are first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who owns a Gold Glove from 2022, and catcher Alejandro Kirk. Daulton Varsho, a finalist in centre field, is no stranger to the conversation after winning his first Gold Glove in 2024.

Utility man Ernie Clement earned recognition in two categories — at third base and for the utility Gold Glove, a relatively new award introduced in 2022. Rounding out the list are first baseman Ty France, acquired at the trade deadline from Minnesota, and Andrés Giménez, a three-time Gold Glove winner (2022, 2023, and 2024).

The winners will be announced on Nov. 2.

Toronto’s six finalists are the most of any American League team, a testament to the organization’s emphasis on run prevention. The Blue Jays have consistently ranked among the league leaders in defensive metrics in recent years, with Varsho and Clement in particular drawing praise for their versatility.

In 2023, Toronto captured the Team Gold Glove Award, given to the best defensive club in baseball. That season, Matt Chapman, Kevin Kiermaier, and José Berríos each won individual Gold Gloves.

Former Blue Jays second baseman Roberto Alomar and centrefielder Devon White each won five Gold Gloves during their time in Toronto. Alomar won 10 Gold Gloves during his career.