E-bike rider injured in North York hit-and-run

An e-bike rider has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

Toronto police were called to Bayview and Heathcote avenues just before 11 p.m. to reports of a collision.

A female riding an e-bike had been struck. The driver involved did not remain on the scene.

She was taken to hospital by paramedics and the extent of her injuries is unknown.

Lane restrictions are in place in the area as police investigate.