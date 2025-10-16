E-bike rider injured in North York hit-and-run

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 16, 2025 12:00 am.

Last Updated October 16, 2025 12:01 am.

An e-bike rider has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

Toronto police were called to Bayview and Heathcote avenues just before 11 p.m. to reports of a collision.

A female riding an e-bike had been struck. The driver involved did not remain on the scene.

She was taken to hospital by paramedics and the extent of her injuries is unknown.

Lane restrictions are in place in the area as police investigate.

