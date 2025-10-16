Police investigating death of male in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police Service logo is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 16, 2025 5:57 pm.

Last Updated October 16, 2025 5:59 pm.

Durham Regional Police say a male has been pronounced dead after he was found with obvious signs of trauma in Oshawa on Thursday.

Officers were called to the Simcoe Street South and McGrigor Street area for unknown trouble.

Once on scene they located a male with injuries. He has since been pronounced dead. His age has not been revealed. It’s not yet clear how he was injured.

There’s currently a large police presence in the area.

No further details were immediately available.

More to come

