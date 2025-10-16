Two arrested in fatal Scarborough stabbing
Posted October 16, 2025 5:58 pm.
Last Updated October 16, 2025 6:02 pm.
Two people are in custody following a fatal stabbing in Scarborough late Thursday afternoon.
Toronto police say they were called to the Eglinton Avenue and Danforth Road area just after 4 p.m. for reports someone had been stabbed in the area.
Paramedics tell CityNews the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their age and gender were not immediately known.
Investigators say two people were arrested at the scene.